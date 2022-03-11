Zanu Pf Blames Opposition For Binga Underdevelopment

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairpersonan Richard Moyo has blamed the opposition for derailing the development of Binga during the 20 years the area was under MDC MPs.

Addressing a rally in Sikalenge ward 6, Binga North on Thursday, Ndlovu said: “It is Zanu-PF which is the ruling party that can only bring development in Binga.

“Vote for the Zanu-PF candidate, Kudakwashe Munsaka, a person who talks action to bring development here.”

Moyo said Zanu-PF was “fully aware of the problems in Binga and Munsaka clearly briefed us”.

“We are now rectifying this. Binga is 20 years behind in terms of development because of the opposition. We have been voting for an opposition which does not govern. We have a chance to correct that due to the recall of Dubeko Sibanda (Citizens Coalition for Change candidate). Who has ever failed a correction? We should get this right on March 26,” Moyo added.

By-elections will be held on March 26 and candidates from different political parties are all promising to develop one of the country’s poorest districts.

The Binga North seat fell vacant after the recall of Sibanda from Parliament in October 2020 by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

In the past years, Binga has been one of the leading districts in receiving donor support in Matabeleland.

Most households in Binga survive on hand-outs from the donor community.

Speaking at the same meeting, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu also appealed for a change in voting trends.

Mpofu said the government was eager to work with the people of Binga.

“No opposition will ever rule Zimbabwe. Personally, I cannot be removed by an opposition party and what of a ruling party,” Mpofu said.-Newsday