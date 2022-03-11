Zanu PF Holds Car Rally As Police Block Chamisa’s Marondera Meeting

By-Zanu PF supporters on Friday brought business to a standstill in Marondera as they moved in a car rally, with the ZRP seemingly unbothered.

This happened after ZRP Friday barred CCC from hosting a rally in the same city.

The police informed CCC representative in Marondera, Caston Matewu, that the rally cannot go ahead, saying the opposition part’s notification to hold the rally “does not fully comply with the requirements of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23.”

CCC had planned to stage its rally tomorrow at Rudhaka Open Grounds.