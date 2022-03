Zimbabweans Treated Like Lepers In Foreign Countries Due To Zanu PF Misrule- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|2022 is a year of Citizens’ action for change, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

On Thursday night President Chamisa unveiled # Agenda 2022.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader believes every citizen has a role to play in the struggle for freedom.

Watch video below President Chamisa’s Agenda 2022 address: