Duo Hauled To Court For “Hacking Econet”

By A Correspondent- Two men from Harare appeared in court today (Friday) facing charges of hacking into the converged billing system of one of the country’s mobile network providers.

The duo, Owen Maleta and Kuzivakwashe Nyamuchengwa aged 23 and 24 respectively reportedly moved data bundles and airtime worth nearly 2 million Zimbabwe dollars into their cellphones.

This happened between January and February this year. They were arrested on Tuesday and were found in possession of iPhones which were tracked to be the primary receivers of the proceeds of crime.

Maleta was denied bail as he once committed a similar offence and was sentenced to restitution and community service. He already has another pending case against the same complainant.

Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded the duo in custody to the 7th of March for bail application.