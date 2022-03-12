Chelsea Lose Sponsorship Deal?

United Kingdom mobile company 3, have suspended their sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club and asked their logo to be removed from the reigning European champions’ shirts.

The move comes barely 24 hours after the club’s owner, Roman Abromovic, was sanctioned by the UK government for his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

3 have a £40 million deal with the London club, and the company has requested for it to be suspended amid the crisis.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice,” 3 said in a statement.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.

“As a mobile network, the best way we can support the people of Ukraine is to ensure refugees arriving in the UK from the conflict and customers currently in Ukraine can stay connected to the people who matter to them. Therefore, we are offering connectivity packages to all Ukrainians in the UK, and those in Ukraine.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe