Police Ban Chamisa’s Binga Rally While Allowing ZANU PF Same

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has banned Nelson Chamisa’s Binga rally while allowing Emmerson Mnangagwa’s to go ahead, the award winning journalist Hopewell Chino’no cries out.

This is the second time they denied them permission…They were also denied permission to hold a rally in Binga on March 3, he adds. TWEET BELOW

Zimbabwean regime through @PoliceZimbabwe has denied @nelsonchamisa’s @CCCZimbabwe permission to hold a rally in Binga. This is the second time they denied them permission. They were also denied permission to hold a rally in Binga on March 3. However ZANUPF is holding rallies. pic.twitter.com/mJEVDe85VY — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 12, 2022