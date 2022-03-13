Arrest Perpetrators Of Violence – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is now a threat to rural communities, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader made the remarks during his Agenda 2022 address on Thursday.

The clueless regime is running ineffective currency cycles, according to President Chamisa.

Below is part of the CCC leader’s speech:

Gvt is running a “currency cycles”, hip hopping from ZW to USD

Savings, pensions & cash flows have been eroded

Education Institutions only producing additions to the battalion of the unemployed

The “Zim dream” is now to leave the country.

Gvt now a threat to rural communities, displacing citizens from their ancestral land (eg Dinde, Chiredzi, Mutoko, Uzumba) to the benefit of the politically connected, emptying the liberation essence

Gvt has perfected the “blame game”

Zim is loosing over US $1.8 billion annually, to elicit financial flows

Human rights situation continues to worsen- no perpetrator has ever been held to account and government hasn’t offered leadership.

Every citizen has the capacity to change. Let’s change our situation and form a Citizens Govt.

Allow the seed of change to germinate and grow in you- a commitment to make our country a better place

The 24 of Jan was a special day- now its Yellow everywhere .