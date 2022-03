BREAKING: Mwonzora Leaves Scores of Rally Hirelings Stranded At Harvest House

Responding to revelations that the MDC T party has dumped rally-hirelings who are now stranded on Sunday night, Senator Morgen Komichi told ZimEye, “Inhema dzega dzega (these are all lies) brother.” But a hungry Gweru Driver stuck at Harvest House who brought 21 people tells Stanley Gama in the below footage: “we were promised the money is at Harvest House but up to now no one has come to attend to us.”

