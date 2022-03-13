Harare City Council Issues Death Announcement

By A Correspondent- Mrs Fikile Patricia Faith Masunda, wife of former Harare Mayor Mr Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda, has died.

This was revealed by the City of Harare Sunday in a notice.

We publish below the notice by the city fathers:

She died at Milton Park Medical Centre.

Arrangements are underway for her burial on Tuesday, 15 March, at Warren Hills Cemetery.

MHSRIEP