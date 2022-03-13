“It’s Sheer Arrogance”

So the government of Zimbabwe can deploy Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade in Matabeleland to murder more than 40 000 Matabele civilians, bury them in shallow graves, rape more than 100 000 Matabele women, burn down more than 100 000 Matabele homes, displace more than 1 million Matabeles and come back after 42 years to pay Matabeleland chiefs to lead the process of exhumation and reburial of Matabele genocide victims just like that?

Without consequences and without an iota of regret or remorse?

The news that the Chief architect of Matabeleland genocide, President Emmerson, will launch hearings for Matabeleland genocide at a date to be announced is like a stabbing pain in our hearts. The heartless murderer and coup maker is insensitive to the pain that he has caused for Matabeles. To him it is not enough, he keeps on coming back to cause more and more pain.

No no no! Over our dead bodies! The government of Zimbabwe is misreading the anger of the people of Matabeleland concerning the issue of Matabeleland genocide. This ignorance, arrogance and underestimation of the ability of the people of Matabeleland to fight for their rights will end in political disaster and blood shed in Zimbabwe. It is not too long before Mnangagwa gets what he is bargaining for in Matabeleland.

This is a day light attempt by the guilty and panic striken genocide perpetrators to interfere with the crime scene and get rid of evidence using intimidation and money. It is pure disrepect and abuse of the rights of dead and living Matabele people. It is a total disregard of the rights of the people of Matabeleland to bury and mourn their beloved ones according to their own culture.

It is a poke in the eye of the traumatised survivors of Matabeleland genocide which calls for immediate and necessary action to remind the perpetrators that Matabeles are human beings that have the right to live as well as the right to fight in defence of the lives of vulnerable women, children and old people.

This must be said loudly and clearly. Long gone is the era of sheep like old generation of Matabeles that feared and obeyed the genocide perpetrators like gods. This generation will not allow genocidists and barbarians to keep on terrorising us in our motherland, Matabele- land. We will not sit back and watch Shona supremacists slaughtering innocent Matabele civilians and bury them in shallow mass graves and come back after 42 years to say they want to exhume and rebury the victims of Matabeleland genocide in their own terms and conditions.

This new generation will fight this evil using any means possible. If the situation demands that we take up arms and put Zimbabwe under fire, let it be. We will do that without a modicum of regret and walk chest up and out without apologising. We have got nothing to lose but our chains.

This fight is not about retaliation for Matabeleland genocide. But it is a justifiable battle to defend the dead and living Matabele genocide victims against further abuse by the blood thirst Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe. It is about fighting for the restoration of Matabeleland state so that the people of Matabeleland will be set free to practice self determination in the independent and sovereign Matabeleland state, free from tribal oppression and threats of genocide in Zimbabwe.

Murdering unarmed civilians that include unarmed women, children and old people from a minority group is the stuff of the cowards and the weak in mind. We will leave that to the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe, the Goliath of our times who claims to have degrees in violence. But this pathetic Goliath murders defenceless children, women and old people.

We will never forgive, forget nor retreat until the Zimbabwe government pays the price for murduring innocent Matabele civilians. No one and no one should even attempt to force us to forgive and forget. No one and no one will lecture or coach us on how to bury and mourn our beloved ones that were slaughtered in cold blood by the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade at the behest of the Zimbabwe government.

To Matabeleland traditional Chiefs we say ,stay clean of the blood of Matabeleland genocide victims, stay clean of the blood of your own people. Matabeleland genocide is not a cultural matter but a very political issue. When the government of Zimbabwe came to commit genocide, it never consulted you.

All the same, MLO will not consult you when we jump into the stage to defend the people of Matabeleland against the abuse by the Zimbabwe government just for the same reason that Matabeleland genocide is a political matter that needs a political solution.

To all Matabele people in general, you heard that the chief Matabeleland genocide perpetrator, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who believes that all Matabeles are cockroaches, will launch the so called genocide hearings at a date to be announced.

We ask you not to panic at all. On that day, you should ignore him and go about your usual business. Those who drink beer, ingwebu or umqombothi must do so and forget about Mnangagwa nonsense. He is not in the right state of mind as he is tormented by Matabeleland genocide ghosts.

To the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe we say the best favour you can do for us is to meet our two demands which are as follows: a) restoration of Matabeleland state as at 3 November 1893

b) pay US$100 billion as compensation for Matabeleland genocide, burning down and theft of Matabele properties like homes, vehicles, money in the banks, exploitation of Matabeleland resources and tribal oppression of Matabele people for 42 years, denying them the right to work, to higher education and to participate in the economy.

Anything other than the above is declaration of war against Matabele nation.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs