Former Harare mayor and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) council candidate for Glen Norah, Herbert Gomba, has reportedly gone missing.

According to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, a group of men went to his home looking for him and two of the man told his security team that they were from the Criminal Investigations Department. Chin’ono tweeted:

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Gomba was seized from his home on Saturday afternoon by unknown men who used three plateless white Isuzu vehicles. She said:

Former Harare Mayor, Herbert Gomba has gone missing. Unknown men stormed his home in Glen Norah C at around 14:30hrs. They used 3 unregistered white Isuzu vehicles. His whereabouts are unknown.

CCC Harare province also confirmed the development, saying Gomba’s whereabouts remain unknown. It said in a post on Twitter:

Former mayor of the City of Harare and CCC candidate for the Glen Norah Ward 27 by-election Herbert Gomba is missing after he was abducted by suspected state security agents in Glen Norah in Harare this afternoon. His whereabouts are unknown.

Gomba, and three City of Harare council officials are facing corruption charges and will be in court on 14 March for trial.

Gomba, suspended town clerk Hosea Chisango, finance director Stanley Ndemera and Charles Kandemiri, face criminal abuse of office charges for allegedly illegally selling a Golf Course in Mt Pleasant.

