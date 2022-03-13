More CCC Stalwarts Arrested

ZRP cops in Masvingo, taking instructions from Zanu PF officials, arrested 13 Citizens’ Coalition For Change members in Masvingo on Sunday.

The CCC members were arrested while conducting a campaign programme in ward 3 and ward 4, Masvingo Urban Constituency.

They were arrested for “criminal nuisance”

“13 Citizens’ Coalition for Change supporters have been arrested by armed riot police in ward 3 Masvingo Urban.

Their offence is that they are doing door- to -door campaigns.

Police have also impounded CCC supporters’ cars,” a CCC official said.

Zanu PF and MDC T are carrying out their campaigns without police disruption.