Nicholas Zakaria’s Advice To Youths

By A Correspondent- Khiama boys boss Nicholas Zacharia said youths must fear God because God is supreme.

Speaking on the sidelines of Mzansi bar show in Mvurwi yesterday the soft spokesperson Sungura musician said he was turning 66 years on April 9 and he is growing old through God’s grace.

“Youths should fear God because God is supreme, for them to grow old like me, l will be turnung 66 on April 9 and on that same date l will be launching my five track album titled usabvunde,” said Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia.

Mzansi bar owner Prince Chipenda said he was grateful to host Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia for the first time.

“As Mzansi we feel very hournered to host the senior lecturer, he started music when l was a toddler and that should be respected, l will continue supporting him,” Chipenda said.

A lot of fans gave Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia money on stage chief among them Mvurwi businessman Max Mulembaz who wept on stage and gave Madzibaba US$50.