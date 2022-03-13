Police Arrest CCC Members In Masvingo

Tinashe Sambiri|ZRP cops in Masvingo, taking instructions from Zanu PF officials, arrested 13 Citizens’ Coalition For Change members in Masvingo on Sunday.

The CCC members were arrested while conducting a campaign programme in ward 3 and ward 4, Masvingo Urban Constituency.

They were arrested for “criminal nuisance”

“13 Citizens’ Coalition for Change supporters have been arrested by armed riot police in ward 3 Masvingo Urban.

Their offence is that they are doing door- to -door campaigns.

Police have also impounded CCC supporters’ cars,” a CCC official said.

Zanu PF and MDC T are carrying out their campaigns without police disruption.