Popular Preacher Dies While Praying At Mangwandi Hills

Share

By A Correspondent- Prominent preacher and director of Isaiah 61 Ministries International Church, Elizabeth Mabhugu Chademana died as she was praying at Mangwandi Hills on the outskirts of Masvingo at 12pm yesterday.

She was 62.

She was at the mountain with a Kenyan woman, Maureen Oboge, her spiritual daughter when she died. Oboge told The Mirror that Chademana died peacefully.

“She asked me to open the Bible and read her Psalms 124. As I opened the Bible ready to read, I realised that she was now sleeping on her back. I tried to wake her up but failed and I called people back home.