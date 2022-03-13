Prevail International To Sink Boreholes For Chitungwiza Residents

By A Correspondent- Boreholes being sunk under the Presidential Borehole Scheme spearhead by Prevail International in partnership with the ruling ZANU PF party are expected to address perennial water challenges in Chitungwiza.

Residents of St Mary’s in Chitungwiza have been recycling and reusing water from dishwashing and laundry for a prolonged period of time.

Beatrice Shenje, a young mother in St Mary’s suburb said the absence of running water exposed them to unhealthy living conditions. She said:

We don’t even have a tap here because running water is not available, so we fetch water a distance away and store it in buckets.

Mr Paul Tungwarara, Prevail International CEO, said solar-powered boreholes are being sunk under the Presidential Scheme to restore the provision of safe tap water in the suburb. He said:

The programme is progressing well so far we have sunk 15 holes and they should be 20 by Tuesday. From then, we expect to have tanked and solarised. From St Mary’s we are moving to Harare East and expect to sink 60.

ZANU PF St Mary’s aspiring Legislator Nobert Jinjika said his constituency has never seen tap water therefore borehole water is a relief.

He said they will finish installing the boreholes and President Emmerson Mnangagwa will launch them all at once.

ZBC News reports that fifteen boreholes have been sunk during the past week in St Mary’s, with the programme targeting to complete 40 in Chitungwiza.

Most urban areas have struggled to access portable water regularly with local authorities citing the inadequacy of resources as the main challenge.