REPORT: Dynamos Elects New Board

By Hopewell Chizuzu| Having gone for more than seven years without a board of trustees, the Dynamos Electoral College this afternoon elected Ernest “Nyamuzihwa” Kamba to lead a 10 member board and dissolved any other body with immediate effect, The Page can exclusively reveal.

Iconic former defender and coach Sunday Chidzambwa was elected vice chairman with Eric Aisam coming in as secretary and Cremio Mapfumo as treasurer.

Moses Chunga, David George, Clayton Munemo, Makwinje-Soma Phiri, Ignatius Kapfunde, Laban Kandi were the other six, in strict compliance with the constitution that require a 10 member board of trustees to be elected for a period of three years (art 5.1.2)Laban Kandi, David George, Sunday Chidzambwa, Ernest Kamba, Ignatius Kapfunde, Desmond Maringwa (apology), Erick Aisam, Allan Mapila, Clayton Munemo, Sam Mukomondo (apology), David Phiri, July Sharara (apology), Henry Chari, Cremio Mapfumo, Ralph Kawondera, Norman Maroto (apology), Mugove Munyorovi, Murape Murape (apology), Eddie Mashiri, Moses Chunga, Dickson Chunga, Tichaona Diya and Nkululeko Dhlamini sitting as Electoral College, elected the board.

In terms of art 5.1.3, the board of trustees is the supreme law and authoritative policy organ of the Dynamos institution.No other organization or body has power over it on matters relating to the structure and organisation of the club.

The decision of the board of trustees can only be changed by a meeting of the Electoral College convened for that purpose.The board of trustees in terms of their powers will appoint the executive to run Dynamos football club, managers, head coach and committees as required.