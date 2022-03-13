Vemuganga Community Radio Celebrates International Women’s Day

Share

By Panashe Chikonyora| Vemuganga community radio has engaged women in Chipinge within different sectors (politics, business and society) as part of its initiative towards commemorating International Women’s Day.

In an interview with Vemuganga community radio Station Manager, Claris Madhuku emphasized the importance of celebrating women’s achievements, saying it gives women in local communities an opportunity to be noticed.

“As a recently licensed community radio we find the 2022 edition of the International Women’s Day so special because it has given us an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the women who have been at the centre of our communities in Chipinge.

“We are focusing on highlighting their roles by collecting voices of diferent women within Chipinge’s political, business and social sectors.

“We have taken advantage of the day to interview female councilors, female traditional leaders, female vendors, business women and those women in farming, to share their experiences and important roles and contributions in societies,” said Claris Madhuku.

Nyasha Ngwenya, a Chisumbanje based young woman expressed joy on the importance of International Women’s Day to her as a woman.

“International Women’s Day is a day we are remembered as women, we are now empowered and being recognized because of this day,” Ngwenya said.

International Women’s Day is a day to commemorate women’s achievements and seek gender equality.

It is celebrated globally.

This year’s global theme is #BreaktheBias, while Zimbabwe is commemorating under the theme, ‘Gender Equality today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.’