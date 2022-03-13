ZimEye
Mnangagwa installs a convicted armed robber the new Chief Negomo. The appointee is also his own brother-in-law, who was recently unceremoniously appointed Director Of State Residences, without any training, after being pardoned & released Chikurubi max prison without procedure pic.twitter.com/FmYMErcGgH— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 13, 2022
Mnangagwa installs a convicted armed robber the new Chief Negomo. The appointee is also his own brother-in-law, who was recently unceremoniously appointed Director Of State Residences, without any training, after being pardoned & released Chikurubi max prison without procedure pic.twitter.com/FmYMErcGgH