We Are The Next Government- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Addressing thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters in Marondera on Saturday, President Chamisa condemned the abuse of the police force by the Zanu PF regime.

President Chamisa urged CCC supporters to remain calm as the struggle for freedom continues.

Said President Chamisa: “We know that there are people behind the police. Police officers are doing their job – we have nothing against them.

We are the next government and we will not effect changes in the police and the army.”

President Chamisa’s rally was blocked by police details.

Watch video below: