CCC Now A Serious Threat To Mnangagwa

It is now crystal clear that Citizens Coalition for Change has become a household name and a very big brand posing a serious threat to the ruling party in this short period since its birth.

What happened at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Saturday where riot police blocked the CCC rally speaks volumes.

How ironic is it that President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for peaceful elections when he was addressing his supporters in Karoi while turning a blind eye to the police which blocked Nelson Chamisa’s campaign rally in Marondera on Saturday?

He indicates left while turning right.

Previously, he has on several occasions denied the opposition permission to hold their rallies citing COVID-19 and it seems his insatiable appetite to suffocate the breathing space for the opposition to campaign peacefully still exists.

He sent the police to bar Chamisa’s rally.

What he is preaching is not synonymous with having peaceful elections.

He lied to the nation after the November 2017 coup that he was a listening President.

It should ring bells in people’s minds on why such kind of treatment is being given to the opposition.

Mnangagwa’s government is shooting itself at the foot. Whoever is advising him is losing the plot and actually doing the Lord’s work for the opposition.

They are marketing Chamisa’s CCC brand thinking that they are destroying it.

His yellow movement is growing stronger and stronger.

What CCC needs to do is to holding on longer, putting the best foot forward and refuse to be bullied by Zanu-PF’s old tactics.

The longer this frustration goes, the greater the chances of the opposition to win the elections.

Zanu-PF is falling and will continue failing. This is signalling the end of the muddy season. Currently the odds are favouring Citizens Coalition for Change.

Mnangagwa must allow the opposition to mind its business without being hindered.

His continued selective application of the law has no room in a democratic society.

This was the second one after another rally was banned in Gokwe Nembudziya.

Despite all these bans Nelson Chamisa continues to attract large crowds without hiring buses and frog-marching or throwing bread to the people.

Zanu-PF didn’t want to be outdone by the attendance at Rudhaka Stadium.

CCC is winning the hearts of many.

Mnangagwa’s government should allow freedom of expression and gathering for peace to prevail.

-Newsday