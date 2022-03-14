Citizens Fume Over Mnangagwa Dubai Trip

Tinashe Sambiri|Angry Zimbabweans say the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trip to Dubai is useless and insignificant.

Mr Mnangagwa left the country for Dubai where he will head events around the Zimbabwe National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Zimbabweans view Mr Mnangagwa’s adventurous trip as meaningless.

See comments below:

Elmn Mbazo:

I am not from Zimbabwe but Zimbabweans please do something bring democracy in your country mmmn shame on president from kenya now to Dubai just wasting your money while people are suffering.

Edie Golide :

Wow chopping state resources and banning rallies for CCC it must be nice to be him, he thinks he’s our God hehh??

Michell Chihambakwe:

He went to sign a deal for more Zupco buses. Wait n see after his return. More buses are coming. I think he was once left with a bus when he was growing up coz his passion for buses is getting out of hand.

Kozani Mudi:

Avavo nekufarira kukwira ndenge . They should have send a secretary with no personal aides to waste our tax.

Gary Washington:

Whether he goes to Dubai, Moon or Mars , there is absolutely nothing that he will bring that will transform the mess he leaves in the country.The only good place he should visit now is ‘retirement.