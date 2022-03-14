I Was Severely Tortured, Says Former Harare Mayor Gomba

By Herbert Gomba| I was severely tortured, brutalized and only escaped being killed through divine intervention.

Thanks to TEAM PACHEDU and COZWA for locating me at 2 brigade where l was taken being blind folded.

All my phones, tablets wallet were collected and I was forced me to drink my urine . Family and friends, my life today is a living testimony of Jehovah’s undeserved kindness to mankind.

I was dumped to die this morning but Jehovah saved me. Thanks to the the doctors who are currently treating my fatal injuries.