I Was Severely Tortured, Says Former Harare Mayor Gomba
14 March 2022
By Herbert Gomba| I was severely tortured, brutalized and only escaped being killed through divine intervention.
Thanks to TEAM PACHEDU and COZWA for locating me at 2 brigade where l was taken being blind folded.
All my phones, tablets wallet were collected and I was forced me to drink my urine . Family and friends, my life today is a living testimony of Jehovah’s undeserved kindness to mankind.
I was dumped to die this morning but Jehovah saved me. Thanks to the the doctors who are currently treating my fatal injuries.