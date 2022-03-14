Manica Shoot To PSL Summit

Manica Diamonds came from a goal down to beat Triangle United 2-1 and leapfrogged Chicken Inn to the to top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in the process.

The Gem Boys were trailing at the half time interval but came back for the second half more determined and scored two goals to win the match.

At the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos beat Tenax 3-1.

The Glamour Boys opened the scoring in the 5th minute, when Bill Antonio left his marker for dead on the right flank before finding Martin Ofori, who made no mistake from close range, to score his first goal for the Harare giants.

Ofori should have doubled the lead barely five minutes later, when he was sent through on goal by another Antonio pass, but he wasted the chance.

Tenax levelled matters in the 28th minute, when Edson Gavara twisted and turned past DeMbare captain Partson Jaure and unleashed an unstoppable short which rocketed past Tymon Mvula.

DeMbare took the lead again just after the hour mark, Emmamuel Paga netting from close range, before Ralph Kawondera made it three with his first goal for Dynamos, five minutes later.

At Babourfields, Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu can breathe easily again, after his charges demolished Herentals 4-0.

Pressure was mounting on Mpofu after last week’s disappointing goalless draw with Tenax but the Bulawayo giants had a brilliant start to the game and went ahead in the 16th minute, when Nqobizitha Masuku headed home Andrew Mbeba’s cross from the right.

Bosso doubled their advantage in the 64th minute through Stanley Ngala, who got his first goal for the club.

They got their third in the 76th minute, when Adrian Silla’s shot from outside the box, found the back of the net.

Substitute Lytnoth Chikukwa got Bosso’s fourth in the 90th minute to ensure a perfect day, and relief for the under-fire Mpofu.

Elsewhere, struggling WhaWha beat Yadah 1-0.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe