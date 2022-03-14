Panicky Regime Blocks President Chamisa Binga Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF regime has blocked President Nelson Chamisa’s rally scheduled for Binga on Tuesday.

Despite attempts to disrupt President Chamisa’s campaign programmes, the Yellow Revolution is spreading rapidly across the country.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“They cancelled our Tuesday BINGA RALLY. So they are quaking and shaking.We mean peace and love.

We’re peacemakers.2023 is fast approaching and we will WIN BIG,with a landslide.

We will build Our ZIMBABWE New and Great.Let’s together win ZIMBABWE for change! It’s a Citizen fight!”