ZimAchievers UK Open Nominations For 11th Edition

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (Z.A.A) UK Edition has opened up public nominations for the 2022 edition of the international awards, running from 14 March and closing on 31 March on the ZAA website.

The ZAA UK Edition entered its 12th year of celebrating and honouring outstanding Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom and promised to uphold their commitment to celebrating Zimbabwean success stories in the diaspora.

“We are excited about what the year has in store for the ZimAchievers family as we enter into yet another era of celebrating one another,” said Skhile Khanye, ZAA UK Country Director.

“We are calling on the greater public to join our panel in nominating the high flyers over the past calendar year as we build up for the big awards night in June this year. The ZAA UK edition is the flagship of the ZimAchievers family and we remain committed to make sure every Zimbabwean success story in the UK and beyond is recognized, celebrated and honoured.”

The nomination process will be spread across four base categories of business and professional, community and sports, lifestyle, and entertainment awards and people can nominate on www.zimachievers.org

After close of nominations, the submitted names undergo an adjudication process by the ZAA Panel before announcing the final shortlisted nominees on 15 April with voting commencing the following day.

“We strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the process and urge everyone to bring to the public consciousness, names of outstanding individuals and organisations whose achievements have impacted communities,” said Sakhile Khanye.

The ZAA UK edition celebrated its 10th Anniversary in a glittering ceremony at The Mayfair Hotel in London last year, having delayed the event due to the effects of the coronavirus.

ZAA was founded in 2010 to celebrate high achievers within Zimbabwean diaspora communities and have honoured various outstanding feats over the years. The organisation has, to date, branched out to other countries including the USA, Australia, South Africa, Botswana, Canada, China and keeps growing a vibrant international network of game changers in different territories.