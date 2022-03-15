Caps United, Bosso Rivalry Resumes

CAPS United and Highlanders will headline this weekend’s fixtures when they meet in the Matchday 8.

Makepekepe will host Bosso at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Both teams have had a slow start to the season and only picked up in recent games. They are separated by two points with United sitting on number 8, while Highlanders are on 11th place.

Other matchday 8 fixtures include Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba, FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum, and Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos.

ZTN will show three games over the weekend.

Fixtures and Broadcast details:

Saturday 19 March

Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium at 3 pm CAT)

Yadah vs Bulawayo City (Baobab Stadium at 3 pm CAT)

FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium at 1 pm CAT, live on ZTN.)

Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (NSS at 3 pm CAT, live on ZTN.)

Sunday 20 March

CAPS United vs Highlanders (NSS at 3 pm CAT, live on ZTN.)

Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva at 3 pm CAT)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium at 3 pm CAT)

Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium at 3 pm CAT)

Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium at 3 pm CAT)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe