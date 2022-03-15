Journalist Acquitted Of Public Drinking

By A Correspondent| Mbare Magistrate Tsitsi Chitatu has acquitted freelance journalist Edgar Gweshe on charges of public drinking at close of prosecution case.

At first, Gweshe faced three charges of contravening curfew and failing to observe social distancing and public drinking. But Tinashe Chinopfukutwa successfully challenged his prosecution which led the State to drop the 2 charges and he remained on trial for public drinking.

Today, in discharging Gweshe, Magistrate Chitatu ruled that the State failed to lead evidence from witnesses during trial which could convince any judicial officer to convict the freelance journalist as they failed to indicate the offence which Gweshe committed when he was arrested.