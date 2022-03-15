#JUST IN- Zanu PF Stalwarts At It Again

Share

By A Correspondent- Aspiring legislator for Epworth Zarera Makare, and a group of Zanu PF youths allegedly “abducted” a teenage boy aged 17 in Overspill, Epworth.

According to a source, the group visited the home where the minor and his family reside today, Tuesday afternoon accusing them of supporting the opposition party led by President Nelson Chamisa.

Said the source to ZimEye:

“The group is moving around conducting their door to door campaigns in Epworth and they are intimidating and threatening anyone suspected to support the CCC.

They went to the victim’s home and started chanting party songs and slogans but unfortunately for them, no-one was home.

This boy was not aware that there are Zanu PF thugs at his home and when he got there, one dreadlocked Zanu Pf stalwart only identified as Ottoman started dragging the boy and they went away with him and no-one knows where they have taken him.”

The group was also allegedly moving around destroyed campaign posters belonding to CCC candidates.

Efforts to get a comment from Makare was work in progress by the time of writing.

This is a developing story.

Refresh this page for more.