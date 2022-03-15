“Kunzvi Dam Construction Going According To Plan”: Gvt

By A Correspondent- The construction of Kunzvi Dam is going according to the plan, Mashonaland East Provincial Secretary for Devolution Tavabarira Kutamahufa has said.

The water reservoir is being constructed by China’s Nancheng Engineering which was awarded the tender in 2021.

The US$109 million project will supply water to Harare and Chitungwiza and surrounding areas when completed.

In an interview with The Herald after the Mashonaland East provincial executive visited the dam site on Monday, Kutamahufa said the construction is on course. He said:

The purpose of the tour was for monitoring and evaluation, inspecting the progress. The contractor is on site and the equipment is also on site.

Progress has also been made in terms of construction. There is also evidence of stakeholder engagement and acceptance.

So the contractor is on course and we are happy with the timelines. They are on target. So as a province we are happy with the progress so far.

The contractor, Nancheng Engineering, has completed the pipeline linking Mtshabezi and Umzingwane dams and also constructed Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera which was commissioned last year.

Nancheng Engineering is currently working on Sengwa Dam in Mount Darwin and the Silverstroom Dam in Centenary.