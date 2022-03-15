Palace Frustrate Manchester City In Goalless Draw

The Premier League title race is wide open again after log leaders Manchester City were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last night.

Pep Guardiola’s men needed to beat Palace to open a six-point gap on second-placed Liverpool, but were frustrated to a stalemate which might heavily-benefit the Reds.

City are now on 70 points, while Liverpool have 66, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s charges can reduce the gap to just one point if they beat resurgent Arsenal tomorrow.

Pep will now be hoping that his former assistant and now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, does him a favour by beating Liverpool, for City’s lead at the summit of the table to remain at four points.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe