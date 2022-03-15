Stopping Chamisa From Holding Rallies Is Anti-ZANU PF | Mavaza

Share

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The problem we have in Zimbabwe is that every political party which breaks the law always finds the fault and throws it on the feet of the police.

Police regulations already require that a member of a police force shall abstain from any activity which is likely to interfere with the impartial discharge of his duties, and in particular that he shall not take any active part in politics.

As individuals police officers

must be politically neutral. Police officers are not allowed to be active members of any political party and, pre-election, they should be even more careful on giving any opinions that could be considered party political views. As a result it’s understandable that the police are always viewed as on the side of the government this is because Police is another arm of government. The reality is that policing is political and it’s more political than it has ever been before. Therefore, it is important that the police always take the centre stage of any discussions about policing.

The police will never shy away from challenging the Government, Ministers or MPs, or other political leaders irrespective of their political party, if that’s what is the interests of our members. So if the police are political, it’s because they have to be. They are not involved in party politics.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police are always accused of politically biased but the situation on the ground highlights widespread institutional capture by several groups of political parties this results in the strong calls on forces to adopt an apolitical stance.

The Police force in the Country are routinely called to uphold their oath “to serve without fear or favour” by openly promoting political causes and while upholding the law.

The behaviour of the political parties shows a gross politicisation of the police and the harassment of its members who are sworn to save the nation.

The ZRP’s professionalism regarding elections is identified by the public with the neutrality of the police in realizing democratic elections. Police professionalism in the political year and environment is still considered not optimal by some circles, when viewed from the institution’s neutrality attitude and behavior in dealing with several issues in relation to po- litical contestation in the political years, especially before the simultaneous elections in 2023 or in some time in the socio-political life of the community.

With all the due respect we give to the ZRP the one sided committed unfairness is unwarranted.

The fact that the police will stop one party from campaigning and allowing the other party to campaign is surely shocking and surprising.

ZANU PF does not control the Police and the police in their professionalism must not be a used by demented local leaders. Gone are the days when the name ZANU PF was associated with threats. In the new dispensation ZANU PF is associated with love and democracy.

We are a democratic outfit and we must never be identified with violence.

The president ED has been fighting tooth and nail to re engage with the world. But the actions of the police is banning rallies disregarding court orders is demonic. This unlawfulness does nit help us as ZANU PF. Let CCC hold their rallies and kearn and understand where they say we are getting it wrong and we must correct it. Stifling their word and voice is self destructing. The police are going back to Chihuri era of impunity.

This is not the police force we need to portray out there. Everyday thousands of Zimbabweans who are true patriots wake up in shame after seeing the flimsy reasons advanced by the police to stop Chamisa addressing a rally.

The police as we stand right now are ZANU PF’s worst enemies. Each time the police prevent a rally thousands votes are turned towards Chamisa.

Right now Chamisa is being projected as a victim and human nature favours victims.

Issues of human rights always stand on fairness.

These issues involve the context of the election which involves the existence of different groups of support and can cause ongoing conflict if not handled properly, fairly and impartially by the police.

Police must identify problems that arise in the context of national neutrality in relation to elections, explains the neutrality arguments of the police in elections, and analyzes the importance of national neutrality in realizing democratic elections in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations. Impartiality must show the importance of the neutrality of the National Police in realizing democratic simultaneous elections, by carrying out their duties to maintain neutrality in the campaigns and the elections, which serve as proof of the respect of the rule of law. This will always give people the respect for the police as an institution and the police (its members) in contributing to the successful, direct, free, secretive and honest and fair administration of elections.

It seems, unlike the coming by-Elections, that law and order will be at the very heart of the political promises being made by many of the political parties. ZANU PF knows only too well that, to take law and order off its knees, what is needed in policing and across the Criminal Justice System is long-term, sustained investment.

The General Election gives a future government the ideal opportunity to do the right thing and make policing a genuine priority, with credible financial support. The district and provincial commanders must be retrained so that they understand where they should take their instructions from.

politicians from all parties will be making promises about policing these promises must be made in these rallies. Those politicians must understand that these promises must be genuine, not just a strap-line on an election poster. The public expect this and those who deliver policing, deserve it. The message the Police must give to whatever government is in power after the elections is this – we will work with you. And the the people must say, but we will also hold you to account for the election promises you make. Policing has been failed so many times in the past, if the safety and security of our public is truly a priority then this must change.

By stopping Chamisa from holding rallies we are giving him the glory he does not deserve.

Soldiers are not able to pick and choose which wars they fight in. Nor can the police decide the laws they are tasked with upholding.

Naturally, there are practical limits, but we rely on our police to show some consideration and exercise restraint in the burdens they impose on the electorate. It is hard to think of a greater change in the requirements expected from the police.

The role of the police should not be to go beyond the regulations in restricting political activity.

What has been more concerning is the police force expressing an opinion on the electorate. To choose for people which rally they should attend. The police can and should advise on the practicalities of enforcing it. Individual police officers will have their own views.

The majority of the public agreed with democracy and are horrified by the unnecessary antagonistic tendencies we are showing Chamisa. A majority of peace loving Zimbabweans feel it is disproportionate and may well end up costing more lives than it saved.

The police as an institution should not have a view on that. Nor on the array of the details that arise. We all need to try and follow whatever the law happens to be where we live – whether or not we think it is a sensible law. The police have a duty to ensure we comply – but it is impertinent for them to tell us we should agree with any particular law even though we are obliged to accept it.

After all we fought for freedom not to practice selective freedoms.

We must never give an impression that we are afraid of Chamisa because we are not afraid of him. This culture of blocking his rallies is counter productive it destroys us as a country and us as ZANU PF.

Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. This right shall include freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers. The exercise of these freedoms, since it carries with it duties and responsibilities, may be subject to such formalities, conditions, restrictions or penalties as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society, in the interests of national security, territorial disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, for the protection of the reputation or rights of others. Freedom of speech is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction.

The police are doing their best to destroy what they have built so far.

The Police force is not a personal army it is a national force which renders service. It is beyond belief that we still have people stopped from expressing themselves.

Allow them to sale their stupidity than forcing a neck chief in their throat.

ZANU PF is not afraid of this boy. We are not threatened by the footsteps of a cockroach.

We are the majority and we have the majority. Let fairness be seen.

We only have one country and we must protect its image.

We will win the elections please do not spoil our victory by trying to gain promotion through tormenting the opposition.

We have the mass on our side.

[email protected]