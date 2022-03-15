You Can’t Sweep Gukurahundi Under The Carpet- President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Gukurahundi issue has to be resolved effectively to enable national reconciliation to yield results, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa made the remarks in Tsholotsho on Monday.

According to President Chamisa, nothing at all has changed under Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new dispensation.

“You think Zanu PF can transform the lives of citizens? It’s impossible. The party has been in power for 42 years and failed to uphold the fundamental values of the liberation struggle.

The Gukurahundi issue has to be resolved effectively. We cannot just sweep Gukurahundi under the carpet,” said President Chamisa.

