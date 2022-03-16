Bulawayo Woman Kills Stepson

Share

A Bulawayo woman has been arrested for killing her stepson (3) through suspected food poisoning and physical abuse.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He identified the woman as Nothando Mpofu (27) adding that she has since been arrested in connection with the death of the child.

Ncube also identified the deceased child as Musawenkosi Ndlovu.

He said the incident happened recently at around 5pm when the child who had been unwell for sometime started vomiting after consuming some food and milk that the stepmother had given to him.

“Mpofu informed her landlord, neighbour that the child was not well and an ambulance was summoned for the child who was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital,” he said.

Mpofu denied her landlord access to the child as she had beaten him up.

Landlord was then later called during the night by the stepmother when the child’s condition deteriorated as his body had become very cold.

Neighbours made claims that they had always witnessed the abuse of the child several times.

Byo24