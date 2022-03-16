CCC Calls For Immediate Demilitarization Of ZEC

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change (CCC) led by President Nelson Chamisa has blasted ZBC for lying about its rallies.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: ” The level of State media propaganda is disturbing.

ZBC is reporting false information about our chief change champion President Chamisa.”

CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone said: ” We are calling for free and fair elections. ZEC must put the voters’ roll in order . As we speak the whole issue is mired in controversy.”