Marry Chiwenga Assault Trial Opens, Denies Attacking Maid

By-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, has denied assaulting her former maid.

She denied assaulting Delight Munyoro, when her trial on assault charges opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Marry told the court that her hands were swollen after being injured during the Bulawayo White City Stadium blast incident.

She said her hands were weak and could not afford to attack Munyoro.

Marry told the court that she only exchanged words with Munyoro on the day in question.

-Herald