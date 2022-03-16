Marry Chiwenga Says Her Hands Too Weak To Attack Maid

Marry Mubaiwa has denied allegations of attacking her former house maid, Delight

Munyoro, when her trial on assault charges opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mubaiwa, through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court that her hands were swollen after being injured during the Bulawayo White City Stadium blast incident.

She said her hands were weak and could not afford to attack Munyoro.

Mubaiwa told the court that she only exchanged words with Munyoro on the day in question.

-State Media