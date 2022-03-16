Matopo Man Murdered For Stealing 3 Grams Of Gold

Share

Police in Matopo on Monday arrested Ellias Phiri (36), Luwine Pasikwane (33), Tafadzwa Bauren (24) and Kudzanai Chinzvenda (27) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kapara Mine on the 1st of March 2022.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Thembani Moyo (36), all over the body with iron bars, on allegations of theft of three grams of gold from one of the suspects.

The victim sustained serious injuries and his condition kept on deteriorating. He was referred to Mpilo Hospital on 07/03/22 where he died on 12/03/22 while admitted.