Mhofu’s Pregnant Side Chick Threatens Suicide

By A Correspondent- Madam Boss’ husband Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa who is popularly known as Ngoni is currently going through a rough patch after the woman whom he is accused of having an affair with and impregnating threatened to commit suicide.

The woman at the centre of the storm is identified as Evangelister Zhou and she is an assistant dentist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The matter came to light on Monday when Zhou disclosed her intention to terminate the pregnancy.

It is reported that Zhou posted a video of herself drinking a pesticide while threatening to take her life. She alleged that Mhofu abused her and she was fed up.

Following the incident, it is further alleged that Mhofu sent someone to take her to a doctor.

When H-Metro contacted Mhofu, he denied all the allegations levelled against him. He denied knowing Zhou even if he was shown her picture.

According to Zhou, Mhofu had been ignoring her since Friday leading her to confide in one Pastor Jairos Maphosa of the Church of Asaph.

Pastor Maphosa said Eva is willing to be Mhofu’s second wife but she is afraid of Madam Boss.

Pastor Maphosa said Zhou sent him some messages including videos of her taking a pesticide and threatening to kill herself because of Mhofu.

“She accused Ngoni of forcing her to terminate a pregnancy for the second time and this touched my heart.

This is not the first time Zhou has threatened to take her life. She did the same after she was forced to terminate the first pregnancy.

Hanzi zvikazivikanwa ndinorarama sei naMadam Boss uye iye Ngoni arikuti unozviona chete saka nyarara.”

It is further alleged that Mhofu has sent Zhou messages threatening and barring her from speaking to the publication.