Police Clear President Chamisa Mutare Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|Police have cleared President Nelson Chamisa’s rally scheduled for Sakubva Stadium on Saturday.

President Chamisa is expected to address thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters in the lively eastern border city.

On Wednesday CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore tweeted :

“President

@nelsonchamisa

at Sakubva Stadium for

@CCCZimbabwe

All roads lead to #Mutare!

Saturday Yellow Rally

By-Elections Launch

11am-4pm.”

CCC confirmed the rally has been cleared by police.