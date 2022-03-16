Police Clear President Chamisa Mutare Rally
16 March 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Police have cleared President Nelson Chamisa’s rally scheduled for Sakubva Stadium on Saturday.
President Chamisa is expected to address thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters in the lively eastern border city.
On Wednesday CCC vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore tweeted :
“President
@nelsonchamisa
at Sakubva Stadium for
@CCCZimbabwe
All roads lead to #Mutare!
Saturday Yellow Rally
By-Elections Launch
11am-4pm.”
CCC confirmed the rally has been cleared by police.