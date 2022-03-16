SA Keen To Host CAF Champions League Final

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is bidding to host this year’s CAF Champions League final and also expressed keen interest in hosting the 2024 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan told the SAFA website that plans are already underway to bring the tournaments home.

The association has also set its sights on hosting this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League finals.

Jordaan said: “We have indicated to CAF that we are quite keen to host the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League on the basis that it would be wonderful for the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, to defend their crown on home soil in South Africa….

“We are following the success of both AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League and of course both of them are doing well.

“This weekend’s [CAF Champions League] group matches with Mamelodi Sundowns against Al Ahly, and with AmaZulu currently in Algeria, will determine their positions and they may also go into the final round.

“So we hope that at least one of the two, but hopefully both of them will make it to the final. It would be just wonderful to host the CAF Champions League final with a South African team or both South African teams in the final. We will be watching and submitting an application for the CAF Champions League final as well.

“That [the CAF Champions League final] will be in May, CAF Women’s Champions League tournament is in November, so there is a good space between the two events.”

He added: “We have indicated to CAF we are keen to host the 2024 Women’s Cup of Nations. We will be discussing this matter with the minister of sport, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and ask government to give us support to make that bid because it is not a once-off match, it is a tournament.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe