Teachers Dump The Classroom For Red Cross Training

By A Correspondent- Zimbabweans teachers are reportedly undergoing Red Cross training in order to acquire healthcare certificates so that they can leave the country for greener pastures.

This was said by Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele (MDC Alliance) in Parliament on Tuesday after he had raised a point of national interest. He said:

I express dismay and shock on behalf of teachers in the country for the way we as the State treat our teachers.

We are talking of people who have invested years and hard-earned money to get the best education available and acquire the requisite skills, yet they are denied a living wage.

I will tell you for a fact that our teachers are now going for Red Cross training to acquire healthcare certificates so that they can go overseas.

We must do something as Parliament to curb brain drain as we are losing teachers.

Ndebele also urged the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service to ensure that the Public Service Commission (PSC) and teachers’ unions resolve the salary impasse.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi said the points raised by Ndebele were valid. She said:

I am sure that the Public Service minister has taken note of that.

This comes after the PSC published names of teachers it recruited recently after suspending 1 500 teachers and 50 school heads for defying a directive to report for duty.

The majority of teachers and schools heads failed to report for duty between 7 and 22 February citing financial incapacitation and demanding to be paid their salaries in US dollars.-newsday