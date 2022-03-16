ZimEye
In a first of firsts, there were touching moments in Mhondoro when ZANU PF and Nelson Chamisa’s CCC united to placate political posters in peace.
🟡Mhondoro🟡Yesterday while on the campaign trail doing our thing, we met the Zanupf candidate & his campaign team doing theirs. Greeted, laughed, posed for pics & each went their way. Peace, tolerance & a level playing field is🔑 & not killing each each #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/Ap22EuB6zZ— Mutsa Mu (@mutsamu) March 16, 2022
