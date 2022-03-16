Woman Demands Goat From Ra_pist

By A Correspondent- A man from Magadla village in Matobo District, has appeared in court facing rape charges after they gang raped a forty year old woman while on her way to her home after beer drinking with the suspects.

Indications in court are that the woman demanded a goat as payment from the man after she was raped.

David Ndlovu (21) pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

Prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that, sometime in July last year Ndlovu along with his colleagues Musawakhe Mthunzi (21) Lucky Ncube (21) and Ignetious Tshuma were drinking home brewed beer at Japhet Mthunzi’s homestead which is situated in Magadla village.

They drank until late into the night where they were joined by the woman aged (40) who arrived at 9pm and continued to drink beer and the victim and the three men ended up being offered a place to sleep at the homestead and were given blankets to sleep.

It is the state case that the woman was surprised to wake up naked and sensed that she had been abused after discovering that one of the suspects slept next to her naked as well.

It is the state case that one of the suspects implicated the other leading to their arrest after he was beaten to the pulp by the villagers.

It is alleged that the woman demanded payment of a goat for the sexuial abuse.