Zanu PF Man Instructs Police To Arrest CCC Candidate

Tinashe Sambiri|A Zanu PF official instructed police officers to arrest CCC candidate for ward 15 Chitungwiza, Jabulani Mtunzi on Tuesday.

This was said by CCC vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

“Desperate ZANU PF hs manufactured charges against our 26 March by elections candidates.

Am @ Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, defending our Ward 15 candidate Jabulani Mtunzi who hs bn arrested on the behest of the ZPF candidate in the ward.

They are alleging that Jabu’s supporters did put posters near an open space where the ZANU PF candidate is doing brick moulding. I have never came across such an offense and the State is struggling to find a way out of it on how to deal with this embarrassing situation,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.