Harare Province Junior Football League 2022 Action Commences

Own Correspondent

The Harare Province Junior Football League will commence on April 23, 2022.

This was announced at the league’s meeting in Harare on Thursday.

Harare , Zimbabwe ( HPJFL), top executive held it’s great meeting today .

Resolutions passed: 23 April 22 league action to commence.

Affordable affiliation , amount equivalent to 50usd.

AGM is set for the 9th of April 22 , please note each academy or club should bring only two representatives .

The AGM venue is Bhello Restaurant Harare, Chinhoyi Street

players license fee ,0.50cents

Three tournaments to be played this year ,under 16 in August , 14 in September and 18 in October 22.

football workshops in different categories.

By Board member marketing, Ndlovu J

