JUST IN: Madzibaba Veshanduko Assaulted By The Police

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has reported that opposition CCC activist Madzibaba Veshanduko has been assaulted on his legs and back by the police who accused him of not dressing properly as he is wearing his yellow regalia.

Madzibaba veshanduko was arrested at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rezende street in Harare and is currently detained at Harare Central Police Station.

“Madzibaba ve Shanduko has been badly assaulted on his legs & back. One police officer is taking an issue with him for allegedly not dressing properly as he is wearing yellow regalia,” ZLHR said.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart has been deployed to offer emergency legal support for Madzibaba Veshanduko.