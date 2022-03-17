Met Department Warns Of Thunderstorms

Share

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe says Bulawayo, Matebeleland North and South provinces should expect thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bulawayo had light showers on Monday, which people thought was the end of the long dry spell that suffocated crops with moisture stress.

In the rural areas of Matabeleland North and South, most crops have been affected by the dry spell and some farmers are counting their losses, especially those that had planted maize.

Last week Government said it will implement measures to ease the effects of climate change that has resulted in a prolonged dry spell in the country and people must not panic as there are adequate stocks of cereals.

MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said the rains will affect Tsholotsho, Lupane and Gwanda.

“All three provinces, Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo will be affected by thunderstorms and also parts of Midlands provinces. We are expecting it for Tuesday into Wednesday and then as we get further into the week it becomes less,” said Mr Ngoma.

“It has been rather dry and we are expecting heavy downpours in places, especially parts of Bulawayo, Tsholotsho district and parts of Lupane and Gwanda. But because it has been dry for the past few weeks, we don’t expect much in terms of flash flooding, but more in terms of heavy rains.”

Mr Ngoma said the rains will mark the end of the season.

“These are normal periodic rains that we get towards the end of the season and as we get cloud bands coming in. At the beginning of the season, we get these cloud bands and at the end we get them also. They are coming from Botswana into the western parts of the country, spreading eastwards to the rest of the country,” said Mr Ngoma.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa last week said according to a report by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, climate change was biting farmers, but assured the nation that there are enough food stocks.- Chronicle