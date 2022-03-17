Police Name Gutu Accident Victims

Share

Three people were killed while 11 others were injured after the kombi they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Chivhu-Roy Road on Sunday.

The vehicle burst a tyre and veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its side.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the accident occurred at the 68-kilometre peg. He said:

At around 6 pm on Sunday, a Toyota Hiace that was being driven by Innocent Damba (37) of Waterfalls burst the left rear tyre at the 68-kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Roy Road. The car had 13 passengers on board.

Damba lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned several times landing on its right side.

Three people died upon admission at Gutu Hospital while 11 others were injured. Of the 11 four were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Florence Ndlovu, (38), Charles Nyamuba, (26) and Giliston Baloyi. All deceased sustained head and neck injuries.

Inspector Dhewa said that the vehicle sustained extensive body damage and will be examined by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

The driver of the vehicle faces charges of culpable homicide.- The Sunday News