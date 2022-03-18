Caps United Seek To Bury Bosso

Free scoring CAPS United striker William Manhondo says Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match against Highlanders, is a must-win for Makepekepe.

The two giants renew their rivalry at the National Sports Stadium in what should be an enthralling encounter.

Manhondo, who has scored in all games he has featured for the Green Machine since joining them from Harare City, rallied his teammates ahead of the clash.

“I think we have prepared well, Sunday’s game against Highlanders is a must-win, we need to collect maximum points,” he told the media yesterday.

“We have been playing very well in the last games and Highlanders is a different game, different team. They are very organised and have experienced players, but we need to collect maximum points,” he added.

The former Harare City man has scored six goals this season, but insists he is not under any sort of pressure to keep on finding the back of the net.

“No, I’m not under any pressure. As a striker, its a must that you have to score goals and I’m looking forward to scoring more goals for CAPS United and if possible, I can score again on Sunday,” he said.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe